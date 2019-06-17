|
Dawayne Nelson
Loudon - Dawayne Lloyd Nelson, age 86 of Loudon passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born to the late John Nels and Anna Cornelia (Dop) Nelson in Monroe, Iowa. Dawayne lived a very active life. He received a Bachelor's degree from Iowa State and His Masters degree from Purdue University in Electrical Engineering. He enjoyed a successful career with General Motors where he served as Senior Engineer in the Delco Electronics division for some 34 years. While serving at GM, Dawayne received a patent for his work with the digital radio display. A lover of anything automotive, Dawayne and his wife, Mary Lou enjoyed traveling in their RV logging many miles and traveling 49 of the 50 states. He was a member of the Tennessee Travelers RV Group, the Tellico Village Road Runners, the Tellico Village Vintage Vehicle group and the GM Club. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Post 120 and served as a member of the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard, honoring his fellow veterans for their service. Upon retiring from General Motors, Dawayne relocated to East Tennessee and became involved in his community immediately, serving on various boards such as the Foothills Federal Credit Union, the Tellico Village Board of Review and as Chairman of the Loudon County Board of Equalization. Additonally, he enjoyed cross country skiing, water sports and playing "Jokers & Pegs" with his Village neighbors. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Mary Lou Nelson, Loudon; son and daughter in-law, John David (Naomi) Nelson, Conroe, TX; daughter and son in-law, Laura Ann (David) Johnson; granddaughters, Melissa Joy and Amanda Lyn Johnson, all of Saline, MI.
Services honoring and remembering Dawayne Nelson will be held 6:30 PM Wednesday, June 19th, McGill Click Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Stephen Prevatte officiating. Military honors will be conferred by the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard. Interment 11:30 AM Thursday, June 20th in the E. TN Veterans Cemetery, 2200 Gov. John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville. The family will receive friends 4:00 - 6:30 Wednesday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 17, 2019