In Loving Memory of,
DAWN ELIZABETH JONES
December 4, 1974 - December 4, 1992
DAWN died on her 18th Birthday, and went to live in Heaven with JESUS 27 years ago today. DAWN would be 45 years old. We painfully miss her everyday. DAWN was born with Down Syndrome and started special education at Young Development Center at age 3. DAWN always took the students in her class a pink rose in a water pick on her birthday, and then on Sunday would also take a pink rose to each of the children in her special education Sunday School class at First Baptist Church of Powell. Then DAWN went to Bell's Campground Baptist Church for Sunday morning worship service. DAWN loved her churches so much, and our family continues to place Pink roses in each church annually to celebrate her birthday. When something good happened DAWN would say "JESUS has smiled on you!" DAWN's favorite Christmas song to sing was "Oh Beautiful Star of Bethlehem, Shine Upon Us Until the Glory DAWN!"
"Be not forgetful to entertain strangers. For thereby some have entertained Angels unawares."
Hebrews 13:2
Happy 45th Birthday DAWN!
You are 'Forever 18' to us. May JESUS hold you tight.
Delores Jones
Denise & Eli & Ella Riggs
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Dec. 4, 2019