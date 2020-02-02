Services
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Steekee Cemetery
De Ottis Dills Obituary
De Ottis Dills

Loudon - De Ottis Dills age 76, of Loudon went home to be with the Lord on Saturday February 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. De loved life and his many family and friends. He was a member of Central Baptist Church, and he retired from Loudon Utilities after 42 years of faithful service.

De is preceded in death by wife; Irene Dills, and parents; Lucille and Jude Dills.

He is survived by wife; Wanda Dills, children; Karen Ridge and husband Jimmy, Grandchildren; BreAnna Ridge and Cali Moye, Great-Grandchildren; Aiden, Oaklen, and Neylan, twin brother; Ray Dills and wife Debbie, many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

God bless and much thanks for all the prayers, love and support during this difficult time! The family requests donations be made to Memorial Foundation at 2008 Charlotte Avenue Nashville, TN 37203.

The family will receive friends Monday February 3, 2020 from 5-7pm at Loudon Funeral Home, with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Rev. Jimmy Ridge and Rev. Bud Slayton officiating. Graveside services will be held Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 11am at Steekee Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at loudonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
