Dean Edward Chesney
Dean Edward Chesney

Knoxville - Dean Edward Chesney - passed away on December 5, 2020 at the age of 68. He was employed at John H. Coleman Company for 30 years and was a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge. He was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Edward and Bettie Jean Chesney. He is survived by his sons, Christopher Chesney (Michelle) and Eric Chesney; sister, Glenda Emmert (Eugene); brother, Lee Lewis (Sandy); grandchildren, Rebecca, Makayla, Abigail, Conner and InaJean; one great grandchild, Draco. The family will have a private graveside service at a later date. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
