Dean Ford
Oliver Springs - Dean Arthur Ford, age 93 of Oliver Springs, went to his Heavenly home to be with his Savior and reunited with the love his life, Pauline and other loved ones on March 23, 2020 at Canterfield of Oak Ridge.
Dean was proud to be a WWII Army Veteran who served in the South Pacific. After his Military career, he went on to work for Y-12 in Oak Ridge for 42 years. He served as Deacon and Sunday School Teacher at First Baptist Church, Oliver Springs where he was a long-time member. Dean was currently a member of Beech Park Baptist Church and was known to many locals as "The Gravy Man" for his brown gravy technique.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Pauline Jones Ford; brothers, Earl Ford and Grady Ford; sisters, Mozell Duncan, Willene Russell, and Peggy Langley.
Survivors include his children, Linda (Wally) Chadwick, Nancy (Ken) Cook, and Ernie (Gina) Ford; grandchildren, Jennifer Grafton, Shawna Chadwick, Ryan (Leah) Cook, Trish (Justin) Little, Erin (Tom) Milligan, Haylee (Brian) Flynn, Adam Ford, and Evan Ford; great-grandchildren, Chad, Emma, Reese, Kason, Declan, Thomas, Riley, Harper, Emily, and Olivia.
Due to the current world circumstances, the family is having a private graveside service. They are planning to have a Celebration of Life service at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to HonorAir Knoxville, PO BOX 12990, Knoxville, TN 37912 and/or Oliver Springs Community Ministries, PO Box 15, Oliver Springs, TN 37840.
