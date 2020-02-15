|
|
Dean Palmer Stiner
Sharps Chapel - Dean Palmer "Moe" Stiner-age 87 of Sharps Chapel, born May 28, 1932 passed away Saturday morning, February 15, 2020 at his Knoxville home. Dean was a U. S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War and served August, 1953 through May, 1956. He was a member of the V.F.W. and the American Legion. He was also a member of the Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard and served during many military graveside services. Preceded in death by wife, Shirley Sexton Stiner; parents, Carly Frank and Lelia Charlotte Beeler Stiner and an infant brother; brother-in-law, Steven Sexton.
Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Bryan Dean Stiner and Rebecca Ashly Stiner; granddaughter, Audrey Grace Stiner; daughter and son-in-law, Vickie Lynn Stiner Surber and Michael Lynn Surber; grandson, Wesley Micheal Surber and his wife, Jessica Randolph Surber; brother-in-law, David Lynn Sexton; nephew-in-law, Ralph Williams; sister-in-law, Diane Sexton Shell. Many other relatives and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Monday, February 17, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Monday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Honor Guard Chaplain Larry Ensley officiating. Military graveside service 11 A.M. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Stiner Cemetery, Sharps Chapel conducted by the Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard. Pallbearers: Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard Members. Family and friends will meet by 10 A.M. Tuesday at the funeral home to proceed to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard, P. O. Box 362, Maynardville, Tennessee 37807. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020