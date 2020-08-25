Dean Russell Libby
Seymour - Dean Russell Libby, age 71, of Seymour, TN, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was a United States Air Force veteran and a retired Detroit police officer. Dean was born September 13, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan. His hobbies and interests included hockey, golf, riding motorcycles and camping. Dean was a life-long Detroit Red Wings fan and played goaltender for the Detroit Police hockey team and in other leagues. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Cesarz, father, John Libby, and father-in-law, Frank Miner. Dean is survived by his wife of 42 years, Deby Libby, son: Dean Libby, Jr., daughter: Dawn Gailey (Cory), grandchildren: Arachne Siofra and Autumn Gailey, brothers: Glen and Doug (Barb) Libby, sister: Debbie (John) Rundquist, mother-in-law: Gaile Miner, sister-in-law: Danna Miner (Terry Miles), brother-in-law: Dave Miner, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Wounded Warrior Project
, ASPCA, The Human Society or one of your own choosing. A gathering of family and friends will be announced at a later date. Atchley Funeral Home Seymour handled arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
.