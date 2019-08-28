|
Deanna Faye York Burnett
Knoxville - Deanna Faye (York) Burnett, age 67, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. Deanna loved all of those in her sphere and was a true force. Known for keeping your cup full before ever concerning herself with hers. Deanna spent her career working for Drs. Bruce and Shirley Avery for more than forty years. Work was not just her work; it was a family with many lifelong friends. The hostess with the mostest that loved to organize a party. She was as an excellent cook known for her angel biscuits among many more recipes. She was always ready for a trip, having traveled to numerous European countries and many U.S. cities. From above, she will continue to cheer loudly for Lady Vol basketball. Deanna loved and cared dearly for her children, but will always be proudest of being known as Gran. She will always remain in our hearts and is missed immensely. Preceded in death by, parents, Jack York and Edna York and twin brother, David York. Deanna is survived by son, Josh Burnett; daughter, Stephanie Burnett Ramsay and husband Michael; granddaughter, Ava Grace Ramsay and sister-in-law, Martha York. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, with a memorial service following at 7:00pm with Charlie McNutt officiating. In lieu of flowers, Memorials/Donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Tennessee; 5801 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919 or online at www. Alztennessee.org. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019