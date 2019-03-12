|
|
Debbie Coley Rogers
Madisonville, TN
Debbie Coley Rogers, age 60, of Madisonville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 8, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her loving father, Wayne Coley; grandparents, Lee and Eva Mae Moses, Ernest and Hettie Grubb, Bill and Delphie Coley; cousin, Jennifer Moses; uncles and aunts, Charles Moses, Ronnie Moses, D.C. Coley (Aileene), Ruby and Bill Grayson, Larry Bryan, Thomas Duncan, Helen Moses; great-niece Madelyn Saige Brannam. Survivors: Daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Eddie Burton and unborn granddaughter, Sophia Burton; Son, Joseph Rogers; Father of her children, Larry Rogers; Devoted mother, Imogene Coley; Brothers and sisters-in-law, Randy and Mary Coley, Rod and Sharon Coley; Nieces and nephews, Kristin and Curt Wilson, Lacey and Steven Stone, Brittany and Michael Stamey, Randall and Kayla Coley, Josh and Cami Brannam, Gabe and Lindsey Russell; Great nieces and great nephews, Sophie, Lilly and Aiden Cochran, Easton and Hudson Stone, Jamie and Jordan Bivens, Anna Stamey, Kimber Brannam, Josie, Delanie and Marlie Coley, Jonah and Noah Wilson; Aunts and uncles, Barbara Moses, Lorene Bryan, JoAnne Moses, Kernie and Joynel Moses, Alex Moses, Charles and Gail Kizer, Marylyn Duncan, Sharon and Jim Rutzell; Lifelong friends, Sandy and Kenneth Leslie; A host of other family and friends. Funeral 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Biereley-Hale Chapel. Randy Coley, Rod Coley will speak. Interment in Haven Hill Memorial Gardens with Rev. Steven Stone officiating. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Monday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019