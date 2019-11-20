|
Debbie Dennison
Powell - Debra Wolfe "Debbie" Dennison, age 64, of Powell passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Debbie was a member of Sevier Avenue Baptist Church. She retired from NHC Ft. Sanders.
Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Wolfe and Margaret Wardrup Wolfe; brother, Robert Charles "Bobby" Wolfe.
She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Robert Dennison; sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Lara Dennison, Brad and Christina; grandchildren, Abby, Noah, Jake and Lily; sisters, Judy (Doug) Beets, Donna (Ray) Houser, Kim (Chris) Miles; brothers, David (Brenda) Wolfe and Steve (Valarie) Wolfe all of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Friday at the Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike with funeral services to follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Michael Dennison and Rev. Damon Gibson officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Woodlawn Cemetery for graveside services.
The Dennison family would like to give special thanks to Covenant Hospice, Tina Lopez RN and Cynthia Floyd CNA.
Serving as pall bearers will be; Noah Dennison, Jake Dennison, Kevin Dennison, Phil Harbin, Aaron Spencer and Chris Spencer. Serving as honorary pall bearers will be; Chris Miles, Ray Houser and Doug Beets.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the katerpillar-kids-camp,
www.covenanthomecareandhospice.com/kat erpillar-kids-camp-grief
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019