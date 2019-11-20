Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Debbie Dennison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debbie Dennison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debbie Dennison Obituary
Debbie Dennison

Powell - Debra Wolfe "Debbie" Dennison, age 64, of Powell passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Debbie was a member of Sevier Avenue Baptist Church. She retired from NHC Ft. Sanders.

Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Wolfe and Margaret Wardrup Wolfe; brother, Robert Charles "Bobby" Wolfe.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Robert Dennison; sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Lara Dennison, Brad and Christina; grandchildren, Abby, Noah, Jake and Lily; sisters, Judy (Doug) Beets, Donna (Ray) Houser, Kim (Chris) Miles; brothers, David (Brenda) Wolfe and Steve (Valarie) Wolfe all of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Friday at the Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike with funeral services to follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Michael Dennison and Rev. Damon Gibson officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Woodlawn Cemetery for graveside services.

The Dennison family would like to give special thanks to Covenant Hospice, Tina Lopez RN and Cynthia Floyd CNA.

Serving as pall bearers will be; Noah Dennison, Jake Dennison, Kevin Dennison, Phil Harbin, Aaron Spencer and Chris Spencer. Serving as honorary pall bearers will be; Chris Miles, Ray Houser and Doug Beets.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the katerpillar-kids-camp,

www.covenanthomecareandhospice.com/kat erpillar-kids-camp-grief
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -