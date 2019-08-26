Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Debbie Esquilin Obituary
Debbie Esquilin

Maryville - Debra Sue Esquilin - age 58 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. Debbie was of the Pentecostal faith and former manager of Pilot/Wendy's at Lovell Road in Knoxville.

Debbie was preceded in death by her son, Jonathan Thomas; mother, Nellie Price; brother, Roy Price; and her grandson, Joshua Thomas, Jr.

Debbie is survived by her companion of 19 years, Clayton Hall; son, Joshua Thomas, Sr. of Loudon; granddaughters, Talia Matchell and Crystal Covington; sister, Cheryl McCulloch (Mike) of Lenoir City; brothers, John Price (Joyce) of Loudon, Carl Price (Shirley) of Loudon along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Davis Cemetery in Loudon. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2019
