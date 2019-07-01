|
Debbie Hakes
Knoxville - Debbie Varnell Hakes, 60, found peace Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born in Knoxville, TN on May 30, 1959 to Ray Varnell and the late Lorraine Nelson Varnell. She was the most loving momma and mamaw. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She had an unbridled addiction to donating to charities. She had a gracious heart and taught her children to love. She will be forever grateful for her daughter, Chasity, who was able to dedicate all of her time during her momma's long journey of health issues. She is preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Varnell and mother-in-law, Joyce Ferraiuolo. She is survived by her father, Ray Varnell (Cindy); brothers, Jeff and Steve Varnell; daughters, Chasity Egan (Mike), Kristin Reed (Shane); son, Ricky Hakes (Aleisha); grandchildren, Jenna Egan and Kensley Kirby; father of her babies, Richard Hakes and the rest of her blended family. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike. Graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Debbie loved plants and in her honor the family requests plants instead of flowers. Condolences may be offered at www.highlandmemorialknoxville.com
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 1, 2019