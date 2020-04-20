|
Debbie Regina "Day" Logan, 61 transitioned to her final resting place Thursday, April 17, 2020 at U. T. Medical Center. Born March 2, 1959 to the late Lindsey Sr. and Mildred Dickey Logan.
She was the eighth of eleven children.
Debbie cooked for ABC Kiddie Academy and East Knoxville Learning Center, where she shared her love and good cooking with all the children who adored her.
She was preceded in death by parents, Lindsey Sr. and Mildred Logan; brothers, Lindsey Jr., Donald, Wayne and Devery "Tunk" Logan; sister and brother-in-law Cheri and Ronnie Tate; special nephew, Derondo Logan.
Survivors, son, Laron (Danielle) Logan; grandchildren, Laron Jr., Lindsey and Layla Logan, Deveron and Kaylan Stubbs; brothers, Charles and Lennis (Kimberly) Logan; sisters, Avis and Carolyn Logan and Sandra Logan Barnes; nieces, devoted niece, Natasha Turman, Nakiya Hinton, Niya and Rena Logan and Breonna Osuegbu; nephews, Christopher and Marcus Smith, Michael and Derrick Logan, Darrell Mitchell, and GiaVall Barnes; three great grandchildren, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends to include, devoted friend, Hilton Tate.
Open visitation, 1:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday at Jarnigan's Chapel. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 12:30- 1:00 p.m., funeral service, 1:00 p.m. at Jarnigan's Chapel. Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020