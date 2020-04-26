|
Debbie Williams Cook
Lenoir City - Debbie Williams Cook - age 68 of Lenoir City passed away peacefully Sunday morning, April 26, 2020 in her home. Debbie was a loving wife, mother and granny, sister, aunt, and especially a friend to anyone who crossed paths with her. Debbie was of the Baptist faith and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family more than anything, especially having gatherings at her home where she showed everyone who was in her company genuine love and was sure to make anyone laugh. Debbie loved her husband, Ray with everything she had, and her grandchildren were the apple of her eye. She had the most giving heart and would do anything for anyone. Debbie would always put others before herself and would give the shirt off her back if she could. She was a shoulder to cry on, a warm hug when you needed it the most, and everyone's biggest cheerleader. Debbie loved keeping up with her friends and family and cheering them on through everything. She was a devoted Vol fan and loved tailgating and watching the Vols play. Debbie dedicated 30 years of service to the City of Lenoir City from 1977 until she retired in 2007. She served as a Clerk, Chief Deputy Clerk, and was twice elected as the Lenoir City Recorder/Treasurer. She always did her best to serve the people.
Preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Tiajaunia Plemons Williams; sister, Bernita Williams Gamble; sister-in-law, Janie Berry.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Ray Cook; her sons, Brian Fritts (wife, Becky), and Tim Guider: grandchildren: Brianna, Madison and Cade Fritts; brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Debbie Williams; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charlie Gamble, Gary and Trish Cook, Pat and Jim Amburn, Debbie Cook, Tony and Mary Ellen Cook; nieces, DeAnn Bogus, Jennifer Perkey (husband, Greg); nephews: Curt, Andy and Brad Williams; and many cousins she loved dearly.
The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support during this time.
Friends may come by the Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday. April 28th to pay their respects. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 29th in the Lakeview Cemetery graveside services. Rev. Joseph McGaha will officiate.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020