Deborah Ann Holmes HinesDeborah Ann Holmes Hines, passed away, November 10, 2020, daughter of the great late Delorse Holmes; sister to the great Tyrone Eastern Holmes, Danny Holmes; husband, Joe Hines; she lives through her sons, Adrian Holmes, Demetrius Holmes, Lucky Clark; family members, Holmes, Dixion, Clark, Williams, Pains; grandchildren, friends, we will always be greatful for the loyalty you have shown how to obtain. . . a true queen, an angel in the flesh, now you can oversee us all invisibly, the best thing that ever happened to this earth. . . .With all loyalty, with love, smiles mixed with tears. . . . No sadness because you are back home on your throne, OUR QUEEN forever, Deborah Ann Holmes.Family will receive friends, 2:00-2:30 p.m., Sunday at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 2:30 p.m., Rev. Dr. Harold A. Middlebrook, Officiating.Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY