Deborah Ann Holmes Hines
Deborah Ann Holmes Hines

Deborah Ann Holmes Hines, passed away, November 10, 2020, daughter of the great late Delorse Holmes; sister to the great Tyrone Eastern Holmes, Danny Holmes; husband, Joe Hines; she lives through her sons, Adrian Holmes, Demetrius Holmes, Lucky Clark; family members, Holmes, Dixion, Clark, Williams, Pains; grandchildren, friends, we will always be greatful for the loyalty you have shown how to obtain. . . a true queen, an angel in the flesh, now you can oversee us all invisibly, the best thing that ever happened to this earth. . . .

With all loyalty, with love, smiles mixed with tears. . . . No sadness because you are back home on your throne, OUR QUEEN forever, Deborah Ann Holmes.

Family will receive friends, 2:00-2:30 p.m., Sunday at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 2:30 p.m., Rev. Dr. Harold A. Middlebrook, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 02:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
NOV
15
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
