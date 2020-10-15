1/1
Deborah Childress
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Childress

Knoxville - Deborah J. Childress, 68, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on October 12, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Wyrick and brother Edward "Bubba" Sharpe.

She is survived by her daughter Katrina (Michael Kitts) Wyrick, son Daniel (Stephanie) Wyrick, grandchildren Desaurai Wyrick, MaKayla Turner, Matthew Wyrick, Tyler Wyrick, Justin Wyrick, Nick Wyrick, great-granddaughter Zailynn Wyrick, mother Katherine Kramer, and sisters Jackie and Charlotte.

Family will hold private services at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved