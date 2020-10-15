Deborah Childress
Knoxville - Deborah J. Childress, 68, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on October 12, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Wyrick and brother Edward "Bubba" Sharpe.
She is survived by her daughter Katrina (Michael Kitts) Wyrick, son Daniel (Stephanie) Wyrick, grandchildren Desaurai Wyrick, MaKayla Turner, Matthew Wyrick, Tyler Wyrick, Justin Wyrick, Nick Wyrick, great-granddaughter Zailynn Wyrick, mother Katherine Kramer, and sisters Jackie and Charlotte.
Family will hold private services at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
.