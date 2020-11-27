1/1
Deborah Jack Hinkin
Deborah Jack Hinkin

Knoxville - Deborah Jack Hinkin, Age 52 met Jesus face to face Saturday November 21, the result of a fatal car accident. Deb was born November 17, 1968 in Knoxville where she spent her entire life. Deborah was the daughter of John Lee Jack of Knoxville, and Linda Wright of Rutledge, and the sister of William Andrew Jack.

Deb met Meteorologist Matt Hinkin at WATE-TV where they both worked. They have been married 28 years. The couple has one son, Joshua David Hinkin. Deb was an overcomer, she faced life's trials from her early childhood until her passing. She never gave up. She was an incredible writer. She dreamed of writing her own book and having her son illustrate it. Her smile could brighten any room. Even after her near death accident in 1992, she built herself from the ground up, determined to make her wedding date. She will be missed as fiercely as she loved. Deb had a beautiful soul that was unmatched. The family will receive friends from 2-4pm Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 7171 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37931. Followed by a celebration of Life at 4pm with Dr. Ron Stewart officiating. Due to current Health issues Mask's will be required. Interment will be private.

Memorials can be made on behalf of Deborah to The Emerald Youth Foundation, PJ Parkinsons Support Group, or Grace Baptist Church. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
NOV
29
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church,
