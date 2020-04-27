|
|
Deborah K. Brown
Knoxville - Deborah K. Brown, 61, departed and entered eternal life on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home, in Knoxville, TN, with her family and caretakers by her side after fighting a very long and courageous battle with Leukemia. She was born in Oliver Springs, TN to William Earl and Barbara Ann Stittums Brown. Her Father worked on the Manhattan Project at K-25 in Oak Ridge, TN in the early 1940's. Her Mother was a homemaker and domestic engineer.
Debbie graduated from Oak Ridge High School, along with her niece, Penny Wallis, who was one of her best friends, in 1976. She attended Draughons Junior College. She was employed by RTC/FDIC in Knoxville, TN and relocated to Tampa, Florida where she became a member of First Baptist Church of Tampa. She later transferred to Atlanta with RTC, before moving back to Knoxville, where she was then employed by Whirlpool Corporation before retiring.
Debbie's interests included family, relaxing on the beach and spending summers with her sister, Renee Brown, at one of her favorite places, the beach in South Florida. She was a special big sister, best friend, mentor, and role model to her little sister, Celia Brown. Debbie's stem cell donor, Laura Conway, was a special friend and an important person in Debbie's life. She also enjoyed hiking and scuba diving with one of her dearest friends, Ida Day. She also had a green thumb and enjoyed taking care of her indoor plants and outdoor gardening. She devoted much of her time and energy to The , the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and helping others battling cancer.
Debbie is survived, and especially loved, by her sisters, Renee Brown of Sterling, VA and Celia Brown of Knoxville, TN, niece, Penny Wallis of Clinton, TN, sister, Pat Abbott of Wheatfield, IN, sister, Rose Wallis of Clinton, TN, brother, TJ Barnes of Harriman, TN, sister, Marilyn Phillips of Heiskell, TN, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins, as well as her special best friend Bella, a Pomeranian, whom she adored.
Debbie was preceded in death by both of her parents and two of her brothers, Randy Brown and James Brown.
A private family ceremony will be held in lieu of a funeral service. A celebration of Debbie's life will be held at a time and location to be determined and will be announced. Family and friends are welcome to leave condolences on Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Garden's website: www.sherwoodchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The or St. Jude Research Center.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020