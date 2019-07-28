|
|
Deborah K. Lewellyn
- - 8-4-1958-7-21-2019
My Beautiful Sister, Debbie, passed away peacefully at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital, from complications of CHF. She was surrounded by people who loved her. Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, William H. Lewellyn and Lillian Marie Hale as well as her daughter, Ruby K. Pate. She is survived by her loving brother Terry Pate and brother-in-law Daniel Patrick, "The Girls", Lucille and Jean and her long time sister-like friend Kim. A private service will be held. For the remaining family and friends that are shocked at seeing this obituary, Do not concern yourself, Debbie is now at Peace and being Loved and Protected by our Lord Jesus, who she avoided so long, feeling unworthy of His love and forgiveness, but was found and saved in her final days of need. GOD is good--let those you love know it while you can--John-3:16
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 28, 2019