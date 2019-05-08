Services
Deborah K. Rogers

Deborah K. Rogers Obituary
Deborah K. Rogers

Lenoir City, TN

Deborah K. Rogers of Lenoir City passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 after a brief illness. Debbie was a member of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. She was a

loving wife, mother and grandmother. Debbie was preceded in death by her

parents, Charles and Phyllis Williams and sister, Charlotte Hatcher. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Larry Rogers;

children, Matthew Freshour (Nikki), Elizabeth Freshour (Brian), Phillip Rogers and wife, Jessica; grandchildren, Logan Freshour, Mati Freshour, Charley Hutchins, Carson Rogers and Janson Rogers; special brother-in-law, Gary Estes; mother-in-law, Maudie Rogers; brothers-in-law and

sisters-in-law, R. W. and Sherry Rogers, David and Jennifer Rogers, several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Chasteen and Rev. Jimmy Hatley officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Saturday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 8, 2019
