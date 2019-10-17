Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Kay Schram Bryant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Kay Schram Bryant Obituary
Deborah Kay Schram Bryant

Lenoir City - Deborah Kay Schram Bryant, age 62 of Lenoir City passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Debbie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Everyone she met was drawn to her and loved her. She was a member of Kingston Pike Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Anthony Schram and Valerie Laura Sprankel Schram; brothers, Dennis Schram, Dale Schram and Duane Schram; sisters, Deanna "Sandy" Schram Miller, Donna Schram Good, and Doreen Schram Ayers. Debbie is survived by her husband of 35 years, Lonnie Bryant; children, Stacy Langlois and husband, Jeff, Tiffany Bryant and Amanda Swiger; grandsons, Leo and Dean Langlois; sister, Doloris Joyce Saph; brothers, Dirk Schram and David Schram and wife, Heidi; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City. Memorials may be made to s Project. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now