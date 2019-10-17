|
Deborah Kay Schram Bryant
Lenoir City - Deborah Kay Schram Bryant, age 62 of Lenoir City passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Debbie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Everyone she met was drawn to her and loved her. She was a member of Kingston Pike Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Anthony Schram and Valerie Laura Sprankel Schram; brothers, Dennis Schram, Dale Schram and Duane Schram; sisters, Deanna "Sandy" Schram Miller, Donna Schram Good, and Doreen Schram Ayers. Debbie is survived by her husband of 35 years, Lonnie Bryant; children, Stacy Langlois and husband, Jeff, Tiffany Bryant and Amanda Swiger; grandsons, Leo and Dean Langlois; sister, Doloris Joyce Saph; brothers, Dirk Schram and David Schram and wife, Heidi; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City. Memorials may be made to s Project. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019