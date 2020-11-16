1/1
Deborah Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Lee

Strawberry Plains - Deborah Sue Lee - age 64 of Strawberry Plains went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Longtime member of Marbledale Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father, James Edward Oglesby; brother, Michael Oglesby; brother-in-law, Greg Evans; mother-in-law, Peggy Lee. Survived by the love of her life of 17 years, Danny Lee; her heart-children, Kim (Jeremy) Nichols, Brittany (Shawn) O'Barr, and Kassidy (Lynn) Hazelwood; her sunshine-grandchildren, Tyler Hazelwood, Lucas Hazelwood, Sophia Slimp, Norah O'Barr, Ethan O'Barr, and River O'Barr; mother, Shirley Oglesby; father-in-law, John Lee; sisters, Connie Oglesby, Angela (Tal) McMahan, Valerie Evans; brother, Darrell (Connie) Oglesby; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Donna Koerner; many nieces and nephews; goddaughters, Kristina and Rebecca Ellis; in a perfect world, sister, Lyna Jackson. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Randy Troutman officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:00 AM on Wednesday at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Thorn Grove Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marbledale Baptist Church. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved