Deborah Lee
Strawberry Plains - Deborah Sue Lee - age 64 of Strawberry Plains went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Longtime member of Marbledale Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father, James Edward Oglesby; brother, Michael Oglesby; brother-in-law, Greg Evans; mother-in-law, Peggy Lee. Survived by the love of her life of 17 years, Danny Lee; her heart-children, Kim (Jeremy) Nichols, Brittany (Shawn) O'Barr, and Kassidy (Lynn) Hazelwood; her sunshine-grandchildren, Tyler Hazelwood, Lucas Hazelwood, Sophia Slimp, Norah O'Barr, Ethan O'Barr, and River O'Barr; mother, Shirley Oglesby; father-in-law, John Lee; sisters, Connie Oglesby, Angela (Tal) McMahan, Valerie Evans; brother, Darrell (Connie) Oglesby; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Donna Koerner; many nieces and nephews; goddaughters, Kristina and Rebecca Ellis; in a perfect world, sister, Lyna Jackson. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Randy Troutman officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:00 AM on Wednesday at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Thorn Grove Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marbledale Baptist Church. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com