Deborah Louise Broyles
Lenoir City - Deborah Louise Broyles - age 61 of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday August 29, 2020. She was a former employee of Charles H. Bacon Hosiery Mill. Deborah loved to crochet and work puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents Johnny and Wanda Rue Begliutti. Deborah is survived by her children: David Broyles and wife, Gwen of Loudon, Samantha Wilson of Athens, and Sarah Broyles of Lenoir City; grandchildren: Chris and Jackie Broyles, Natalie Wilson, Nathaniel Overton, Elena and Lily Quintana; brother, Stewart Begliutti of California; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Bill Drinnen of Strawberry Plains; and niece, Julie Burris. A private family service will be held. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. Clickfuneralhome.com