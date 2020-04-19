|
Deborah Lynn Greene
Knoxville - Debbie L. Greene 62 of Knoxville passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Dennis and Betty Greene; sister, Connie Kirby. Debbie is survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Virginia (Buddy) Mulkey and Brenda and (Dwayne) Jolly; several nieces and nephews also survive. Special thank you to her care givers at Sertoma Center. There will be a private graveside service Tuesday April 21, 2020 at Asbury Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020