Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Deborah Lynn Williams

Deborah Lynn Williams Obituary
Deborah Lynn Williams

Lenoir City - Deborah Lynn Williams age 56 of Lenoir City passed away August 6, 2019. She was a 1981 graduate of Lenoir City High School. Debbie was a former employee of Walmart and Kimberly Clark. She was a member of Walk By Faith Church. Debbie had been at home for the last few years dealing with many health issues. Her biggest asset was her loving heart and trying to help everyone in need. Debbie loved her two fur babies: Bella and Rusty, and she also gave a home to many others over the years. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Lynn Williams; brother, Jack Lynn Williams, Jr.; grandparents, A. H. Williams, Jean Donaldson Williams, Frank Carmichael and Dovie Carmichael. Survived by her mother, Barbara Williams; sister, Carol Ann Williams; niece, Cassi Lynn Williams; many aunts, uncles and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 10th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City with Rev. Linda Parton officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019
