Deborah Lynne Turner
Maryville - Deborah Lynne Turner, age 66, of Maryville, TN passed away June 23rd at Blount Memorial Hospital to be with Jesus. She was preceded in death by her father James E Turner and her brother Joel Turner. She is survived by her mother, Betty H. Turner, sister Cindy Turner, nephew Jared Johnson, nice Malia Benson, and a large number of extended family.
Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Mt. View Church of Christ (Christian) 3102 6 Mile Rd, Maryville, TN 37803 , this Thursday, June 27th, 2019 from 6PM to 8PM by her cousin, Steve Raulston. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to in her honor.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 27, 2019