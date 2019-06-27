Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. View Church of Christ
3102 6 Mile Rd
Maryville, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Lynne Turner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deborah Lynne Turner Obituary
Deborah Lynne Turner

Maryville - Deborah Lynne Turner, age 66, of Maryville, TN passed away June 23rd at Blount Memorial Hospital to be with Jesus. She was preceded in death by her father James E Turner and her brother Joel Turner. She is survived by her mother, Betty H. Turner, sister Cindy Turner, nephew Jared Johnson, nice Malia Benson, and a large number of extended family.

Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Mt. View Church of Christ (Christian) 3102 6 Mile Rd, Maryville, TN 37803 , this Thursday, June 27th, 2019 from 6PM to 8PM by her cousin, Steve Raulston. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to in her honor.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.