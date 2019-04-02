Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Allman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Parris Allman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deborah Parris Allman Obituary
Deborah Parris Allman

Lenoir City, TN

Deborah Parris Allman - age 67 of Lenoir City passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Debbie was a member of the Church of God. She was a retired dental assistant. Debbie loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Survived by her husband, Richard Allman; sons, Ryan Parton and Art Wiggins (Louise Stalnaker); grandchildren: Carmen, Angel, Art, Arwen, Kale and Libby; brother, Frankie Parris; sister, Sharon; step sister, Wanda; aunt, Brenda (Bob) Wilson; half brothers, Eddie Wayne Smith and Danny Ray Smith. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. cst on Thursday at Fuller Cemetery in Ider, Alabama for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now