Deborah Parris Allman
Lenoir City, TN
Deborah Parris Allman - age 67 of Lenoir City passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Debbie was a member of the Church of God. She was a retired dental assistant. Debbie loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Survived by her husband, Richard Allman; sons, Ryan Parton and Art Wiggins (Louise Stalnaker); grandchildren: Carmen, Angel, Art, Arwen, Kale and Libby; brother, Frankie Parris; sister, Sharon; step sister, Wanda; aunt, Brenda (Bob) Wilson; half brothers, Eddie Wayne Smith and Danny Ray Smith. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. cst on Thursday at Fuller Cemetery in Ider, Alabama for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019