Deborah Pearl "Debbie" Bowers
Deborah "Debbie" Pearl Bowers

Knoxville - Deborah "Debbie" Pearl Bowers, 72 of Knoxville, TN made her journey to her heavenly home on September 06, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Debbie, affectionately known as "Granny" by most who knew her, was most proud of her role in raising her six children, and her nineteen grandchildren. She was a proud graduate of Rule High School class of 1966. Debbie was the most kind and compassionate person, who spent her life caring for others.

Debbie was met at the gates of Eternity by her loving parents; Walter and Mollie Brogdon; brothers, Randy, Art, Tony Brogdon; son, Timothy Haynes.

She leaves to carry on her legacy of love her husband Henry Bowers; sons, Jack "Bunky" (Audrey) Haynes, Brian (Lori) Haynes, Shawn Haynes, Aaron Haynes; daughter, Angela "Angel" (Paul) Kunert; brothers, Walter "Penny" (Karen) Brogdon, Paul Brogdon, Wayne Brogdon, Doug Brogdon; sister, Sherri (Jim) Spencer. Debbie also leaves behind numerous grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends.

Debbie's family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920, with a chapel service to follow at 2:00pm. Graveside services will be held directly after the chapel service at 3:00pm at Berry Highland South Cemetery. Online condolences at www.berryhighlandsouth.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2020.
