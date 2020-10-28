Deborah Seymour
Knoxville - Deborah Michelle Seymour, joined her Lord and Savior October 27, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Preceded in death by her mother Linne Sams, father James Sams, sister Wanda Sams, and son Arthur Ray Fraley II. Survived by husband Dwayne Seymour, daughters Ashley Ward and Amber Fraley, son Joshua Seymour, grandkids Tiffany, Sara, Hunter, Isaiah, and Davin, brothers Greg Tomblin, Sammy Waddle, and Clayton Sams, sister Dianna Trivett. Family will receive friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Thursday, October 29th, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, with an 8:00 service to follow. Friends and family will meet at Fort Sumter Cemetery at 10:45am for an 11:00am graveside service with Pastor Jim Hensley and Pastor Gordon Lynch. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
.