Knoxville - Deborah Whitsell, age 59, passed away in her home on July 1, 2019. She was born on December 27, 1959 and a resident of Knoxville, TN. She is survived by her children: Jerry, Christie, Tina (Steven), Lil "A" (Heather), and Katrina; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sibling, Patty and niece, Trista and siblings-in-law: Janie, Johnny (Pam), Carolyn (Teddy), Fred, and Peter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph Whitsell, mother Beverly, father Morris, and brother, Mike. Debbie worked many years at Shoney's Restaurant as a cook and manager. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12pm at Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 109 Blacksferry Road, Knoxville, TN 37931. In lieu of flowers, please make donations on Debbie's behalf to Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Donations can be made on their website (www.blessedhopembc.com) or mailed directly to the address above. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 9, 2019