1/1
Debra Ann Ammons
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Ann Ammons

Knoxville, TN - Debra Ann Ammons, of Knoxville, TN, passed away suddenly at her home on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born in Jefferson County Alabama, December 9, 1973, to parents Lewis Chaviers and Jean Lee Cheek. She leaves behind her best friend of many years Denise Giuffrida; her husband Terry Ammons; sister Tena Chaviers; nephew David Chaviers; nieces Tonya Uptain and Rachel Chaviers. Debra was a wonderful, kind and loving individual who loved all her cats. She also attended Parkwest Church of God. Debra will forever be missed and I know she is in Heaven smiling down at us. Honoring her wishes, no services are planned. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Options, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved