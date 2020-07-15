Debra Ann AmmonsKnoxville, TN - Debra Ann Ammons, of Knoxville, TN, passed away suddenly at her home on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born in Jefferson County Alabama, December 9, 1973, to parents Lewis Chaviers and Jean Lee Cheek. She leaves behind her best friend of many years Denise Giuffrida; her husband Terry Ammons; sister Tena Chaviers; nephew David Chaviers; nieces Tonya Uptain and Rachel Chaviers. Debra was a wonderful, kind and loving individual who loved all her cats. She also attended Parkwest Church of God. Debra will forever be missed and I know she is in Heaven smiling down at us. Honoring her wishes, no services are planned. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.