Debra Ann Loveday
LaFollette - Debra Ann Loveday, age 63 of LaFollette went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was member of Anthras Missionary Baptist Church. Debra was a loving wife of 47 years, loving mother, grandmother, and enjoyed going to Church. She also loved spending time with her family, and teaching, which she did in Campbell County for 28 yrs.
She was preceded in death by parents, William E. and Danna Jefferies Blue, brother, Roger Blue.
Survived by husband: Bobby Charles Loveday of LaFollette, daughters: Misty Williams & husband Josh of Jacksboro, and Marsha Loveday of LaFollette, sisters: Vickie Hatfield & husband Lloyd of Duff, and Lisa Blue of Huntsville, Alabama, sister-in-law: Lois Blue of Pioneer, TN, grandchildren: Hayden Williams and Jackson Williams, special uncle: Johnny Jefferies, special aunt: Pam Jefferies, a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home, funeral service will follow at 8 PM with Johnny Partin and Dr. John Jefferies officiating. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Martin Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Powell Valley Cemetery for a 12:00 noon interment.
Pallbearers, Jackson Williams, Travis Belew, Daniel Belew, Chris Hatfield, Drew Claborn, Jarvis Reado, Michael Lloyd, Lynn Jenkins, Honorary pallbearer, Johnny Jefferies.
The family has entrusted the care of Debra Loveday to Martin Wilson Funeral Home "Where families matter most"
Debra's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020