Services
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
8:00 PM
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Powell Valley Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Loveday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Ann Loveday


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Ann Loveday Obituary
Debra Ann Loveday

LaFollette - Debra Ann Loveday, age 63 of LaFollette went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was member of Anthras Missionary Baptist Church. Debra was a loving wife of 47 years, loving mother, grandmother, and enjoyed going to Church. She also loved spending time with her family, and teaching, which she did in Campbell County for 28 yrs.

She was preceded in death by parents, William E. and Danna Jefferies Blue, brother, Roger Blue.

Survived by husband: Bobby Charles Loveday of LaFollette, daughters: Misty Williams & husband Josh of Jacksboro, and Marsha Loveday of LaFollette, sisters: Vickie Hatfield & husband Lloyd of Duff, and Lisa Blue of Huntsville, Alabama, sister-in-law: Lois Blue of Pioneer, TN, grandchildren: Hayden Williams and Jackson Williams, special uncle: Johnny Jefferies, special aunt: Pam Jefferies, a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home, funeral service will follow at 8 PM with Johnny Partin and Dr. John Jefferies officiating. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Martin Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Powell Valley Cemetery for a 12:00 noon interment.

Pallbearers, Jackson Williams, Travis Belew, Daniel Belew, Chris Hatfield, Drew Claborn, Jarvis Reado, Michael Lloyd, Lynn Jenkins, Honorary pallbearer, Johnny Jefferies.

The family has entrusted the care of Debra Loveday to Martin Wilson Funeral Home "Where families matter most"

Debra's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -