|
|
Debra Ann Trent
Knoxville - Debra Ann Powers Trent age 63 was born November 27, 1956, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Kenneth Trent, parents Louis and Mary Powers, brother Steve Powers, grandmother Anna Mae Arnold, niece and great niece Michelle and Holland Darbrow. Survivors, sister Diane Vineyard, brother-in-law Donnie Roach, good friend Betty Jean, Anna Collins, Terry Whitehead, Dolly, Keith Agnew, Samora Adams, Gary and Steve Compton. Family and friends will meet 1:45 pm Friday at Greenwood Cemetery for a graveside service at 2 pm. Family will receive friends 5 to 7 pm Thursday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. Online condolence can be made at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 5 to May 7, 2020