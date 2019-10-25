Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Savior,
Debra Gibbs Obituary
Debra Gibbs

Knoxville - Debra Jodi Gibbs age 64, of Knoxville, Tennessee, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Chuck Gibbs; daughters and sons in law, Aleigha Heather and Tony Owens, and April and Jonathan Coatney; grandchildren, Konner Owens, Michael and Emily Coatney; mother, Edith Deal; aunt, Susie Painter and friends, Stephen Russell, Jean Wheeler and Mindy Hickman. Debra will be deeply missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at Church of the Savior, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Debra's memory to the Church of the Savior, Dyslexia Fund/Konner Owens, 934 N. Weisgrber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3, 2019
