Debra Lynn Davis



Knoxville - Debra Lynn Davis of Knoxville, TN passed away on August 28, 2020. Debra was born to Ralph and Charlotte Taylor on September 7, 1979



Debra loved painting, crafting wooden crosses, making necklaces, decorating for holidays and spending time with family.



Debra is survived by her two daughters Katie and Lillian Davis, husband Billy Davis, mother Charlotte Taylor, brothers and sister in laws, James (Kim), Charles (Vivian), & Dan Taylor, a sister in law Tina and a surviving brother Allen.



She is preceded in death by her father Ralph Taylor.









