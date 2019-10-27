Services
Knoxville - Debra Lynn Mingle, age 65, of South Knoxville passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on October 26, 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer. Debra was a loving mother of five and grandmother of seven who put the needs of everyone else before her own. Preceded in death by her son Bobby Mingle and her parents Horace and Shirley Emert. Survived by her devoted husband of forty years, Bob Mingle. She also leaves behind her children James Frazier and wife Tasha, Celina Bradsby, April Mingle, and Melissa Mingle. Grandchildren Skylar, Sadey, Izaac, Kaden, Gabriel, David, and Teaghan, as well as many other friends and family. Debra's family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 8:00pm Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920. Family and friends will meet at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
