Debra Swisshelm
Knoxville - Debra Baird Swisshelm, 41 of Knoxville passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. After a 29-month battle with cancer Debbie peacefully passed at her home surrounded by her husband and family. She was born December 3rd, 1978, the daughter of Jim and Karen Baird. Debbie graduated from West Hight School in 1997 and completed her education with a master's degree from The University of Tennessee. For the past 10 years Debbie served her community perusing her passion of impacting the lives of at-risk children as the Clinical Case Manager for The Tennessee Center of Excellence. Debbie had a 15-year loving marriage with Nathan Swisshelm and was blessed with 2 active boys, Jakob (11) and Raylan (8). In addition to her parents, husband, and sons, Debbie leaves her 3 siblings. Jeff Baird (Tiffany), Jennifer Gentry (Clay) and Christy Fischer (Carson). Debbie loved spending time with their children, her precious nieces (2) and nephews (6). A visitation and reception to celebrate Debra's life will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932. Condolences and memories may be left to the family at www.berryhighlandwest.com
. In lieu of flowers as scholarship fund will be established for her sons.