Loudon - Debra (Fox) Tibbs - age 64 of Loudon passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the UT Hospital due to complications from chemotherapy. Debbie retired from Knox County government after 25 years of service. She enjoyed the peacefulness of her Koi pond and planting and growing beautiful flowers in her yard. A hobby she developed in life was to collect antiques, furniture and what-nots adorned her home. Most of all, time spent swinging on the porch and playing with her grandchildren brought her great joy. Debbie is preceded in death by her mother, Ann (Messer) Fox; she is survived by her loving husband, Sid Tibbs; daughters and sons-in-law, Dara and Jason Presnell, Lara Edington and Scott Pearson; step-sons and step-daughter-in-law, Shannon and Jennifer Romine, and Quest Tibbs; grandchildren, Kinley and Karley Presnell, Foster and Fulton Pearson, Sydney and Jaxten Romine, Garrett and Allison Rowles; former husband and friend, Mark Edington and wife, RobinEdington; father and step-mother, Kermit and Marie Fox; brother and sister-in-law, David and Brenda Fox; sister, Donna Braswell; niece, Madelyn DeFago, nephews, Parker and Jackson Fox. Services to honor Debbie will be private per her request. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgllclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020