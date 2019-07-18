|
Decision Kennedy
Knoxville - Decision Leron-Alexander Kennedy-Descendent of Jacob, Heir to the throne of Israel earned his right to rest on July 10, 2019 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN.
He is survived by parents; Ronnie Kennedy, Martika Johnson, brothers; Jermaine Johnson, Nacioun Johnson, sisters; Dream Johnson, Loyal Kennedy, Grandparents Courtney (Michelle Spears) Thomas, Ron Kennedy, Jamesena Johnson, Great-GrandParents; Joequetta Kennedy, Brenda Whitman, Mae Bell Nance, Great-Great Grandmother Thelma Gordon, A Host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and love ones too numerous to name.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 19, 2019 from 1-2 PM with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2 PM in the William V. Powell Memorial Chapel at Unity Mortuary with Pastor Fredrick E. Brabson, Sr., officiating. The Final Resting Place will immediately follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery where a dove release will conclude the service. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 18, 2019