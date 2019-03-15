Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
DeeAnna Tharp Cooper

DeeAnna Tharp Cooper Obituary
DeeAnna Tharp Cooper

Luttrell, TN

DeeAnna Tharp Cooper-age 52 of Luttrell departed this life Monday, March 11, 2019 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by parents, Coy and Velma Tharp; brother, Michael L. Tharp, Sr.; sister, Linda Washam.

Survivors: husband, Richard Cooper; son Randy Smith and wife, Sandy; son, Specialist Cody O'Mary of the Tennessee Army National Guard; step-daughter, Christy Roach; step-sons, Ray Cooper and Josh Cooper. Grandchildren, Walynn, Emma Rae, Haley, Mia, Avery, Ayden, Sarah and Sydney; siblings, Ina Ruth Wilson, Norma Savage, Dolly Chesney, Coy Tharp, Sandra Muncey and Steve Tharp along with many loving nieces and nephews. DeeAnna will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jerry Tharp officiating with music by Ryan Chesney, Darcy and Dody Roach. Interment to follow at Baker Cemetery, Luttrell. Pallbearers: Randy Smith, Cody O'Mary, Coy Tharp, Steve Tharp, Michael Tharp, Jr., Jody Muncey. Honorary Pallbearers: Lynn Vandyke, Jeffery Chesney, Richie Washam, Dody Roach. The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019
