Monterey - Del Venia Epps, age 79, of Monterey, Tennessee, formerly of Powell, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from injuries sustained In an automobile accident. Mrs. Epps was born on October 17, 1940, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Stanley and Agnes Jones. Mrs. Epps was an ordained minister devoting her life to her missionary work and the care of her family. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Hubert Richard Epps of Monterey, TN; children, Glenda and Hal Harrington of Knoxville, TN, Janet and Dave Boender of Monterey, TN, Kathy Bell of Clinton, TN, Willie and Julie White of Clinton, TN, Kimberly and Wendell Martin of Clinton, TN, Dellenia Vinifera of Harmony, FL; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Treva Jones of Corryton, TN; and brother, Sidney Jones of Oak Ridge, TN. A Celebration of Life to be held in Knoxville at later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020