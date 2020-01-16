Services
Goff Funeral Home
205 E. Cleveland Ave.
Monterey, TN 38574
931-839-2311
Resources
More Obituaries for Del Epps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Del Venia Epps


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Del Venia Epps Obituary
Del Venia Epps

Monterey - Del Venia Epps, age 79, of Monterey, Tennessee, formerly of Powell, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from injuries sustained In an automobile accident. Mrs. Epps was born on October 17, 1940, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Stanley and Agnes Jones. Mrs. Epps was an ordained minister devoting her life to her missionary work and the care of her family. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Hubert Richard Epps of Monterey, TN; children, Glenda and Hal Harrington of Knoxville, TN, Janet and Dave Boender of Monterey, TN, Kathy Bell of Clinton, TN, Willie and Julie White of Clinton, TN, Kimberly and Wendell Martin of Clinton, TN, Dellenia Vinifera of Harmony, FL; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Treva Jones of Corryton, TN; and brother, Sidney Jones of Oak Ridge, TN. A Celebration of Life to be held in Knoxville at later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Del's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -