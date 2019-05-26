|
|
Delbert C. Ellis
Knoxville, TN
Delbert C. Ellis (Sonny), age 83 of Knoxville, passed away at his home on May 21, 2019 after a long illness. He accepted Christ at an early age. Delbert graduated class of 1956 from Austin High. He worked for the Knox County School System as a custodian until his retirement. Delbert was an avid golfer and belonged to Green Turf Golf Association, where he remained friends with many of the members. He also enjoyed having lunch with his school coworkers and catching up. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Mary Aserlene Ellis; sister and brother in-law, Josie and "Brown" Atkins. Survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Hannah P. Ellis; sister, Helen I. Murdock; nieces, Frances Payton and Yasmin McGinnis; friends, Doug Taylor, Ken Upton, Bud Curry, Robert Newton, Carol Young and Vickie Curry; many cousins and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday , May 28th, from 11 Am - 12 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 12 noon with Rev. Will Riddle officiating. Interment will follow in the funeral home cemetery. Shared memories and expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 26, 2019