Delia "Dee" Fraley
1925 - 2020
Delia "Dee" Fraley

Oak Ridge - Delia "Dee" Jane Fraley, age 94, of Oak Ridge, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center.

Dee was born December 30, 1925 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, the daughter of William A. and Cora Stewart Stidham.

As a young woman in the early 1940s, she traveled by bus from Big Stone Gap, VA to attend business school in Knoxville. She retired from Union Carbide Nuclear Corporation where she was a secretary at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Dee was a member of Kern Memorial United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by Joe, her loving husband of almost 70 years. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, whom she loved so much and who adored our Aunt Dee. Dee was the perfect example of aging gracefully. Her little jokes, laughter, and long conversations while dining over her favorite fast food will truly be missed.

The family asks that any memorials be made in her memory to Kern Memorial United Methodist Church, 451 East Tennessee Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

A graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 11:00 am Thursday, Aug. 6. Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
