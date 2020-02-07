Services
Dell Marie Taylor Pagano

Dell Marie Taylor Pagano

Ten Mile - Dell Marie Taylor Pagano, age 83, of Ten Mile, Tennessee, passed away Monday morning, February 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Anthony F. Pagano, Jr. (Tony). Loving mother of and survived by Margaret Ellen Pagano (Bob Mack), Anthony F. Pagano III (Paula), Charles Scott Pagano (Michele), and Suzanne Pagano; devoted grandmother of fifteen, and great-grandmother of eight; sister-in-law of Rose Heck, Joseph Pagano, and James Pagano (Tish). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and many relatives and special friends. Dell is a graduate of Sacred Heart High School (1954); St. Joseph's School of Nursing, Memphis (1957); and worked as a Registered Nurse at Shriner's Crippled Children's Hospital, Philadelphia, Children's Hospital, Knoxville, and the TVA Medical Office, Knoxville. Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 535 Margrave Drive, Harriman, Tennessee 37748. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday February 24, 2020, at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to , https://lovetotherescue.org . Please sign our online guest registration at Rose-Mann https://www.rosemortuary.com/ - Rose Mortuary/Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, 865-588-8578.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -