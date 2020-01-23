|
|
Dell Scarbrough
Knoxville - Myrtle Dell Wright Scarbrough died January 22, 2020 in Knoxville. Daughter of the late Carl Wright and Bessie Russell of Kingston, TN, she was married for 42 years to William Henry Scarbrough.
Dell grew up in a musical family and taught piano for many years. She met her husband, Bill Scarbrough, who was teaching social studies at the school where she was teaching piano. She later flew to Austria to marry him while he was stationed with the State Department in Linz.
Dell enjoyed traveling and she and Bill made frequent trips with their four children across the US, Canada and Mexico. She ran the household while Bill traveled for his job. She spent time serving as Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout leader, children's choir director, VA volunteer, chaperone, PTA leader and school volunteer.
Dell saw to it that her children had an easier time of it than she'd had. While still a young woman, Dell had nursed her ailing mother who was bedridden for eight years. She also kept house and cooked for her father and siblings and maintained high grades which earned her the honor of class valedictorian in 1951.
She was always home when her children came in from school and always had a cooked dinner on the table at 5:30 PM. Dell consistently provided a stable environment for her family.
Dell leaves three children and fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020