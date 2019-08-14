|
Della Cummings
Knoxville - Della Marie Cummings, age 70 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Della was a very kind and generous lady and a loving mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by her husband, Larry; daughter, Karen Percell; son, Jeff Cummings; parents, Ed and Edna Shoffner. Survived by her daughter, Kathleen Cummings and husband, Trey Counce; daughter-in-law, Cami Schean; son-in-law, Mark Percell; grandchildren, Adam Cummings, Zack, Nick, and Jake Percell. A memorial service will be held, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 6:30 pm at Weaver Funeral Home. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019