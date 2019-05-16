|
|
Della Dishman Collier
Kingston, TN
Della Dishman Collier, age 83, passed away May 14, 2019, at her home in Kingston. She is preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Marie Dishman; husband Franklin (Jack) Collier; grandson Blake Collier; sisters Lucille Marlow and Margaret Nelson; brothers John (J.W.) and Steve Dishman; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Bonnie Dishman, Ruby Dishman, Bill Marlow, Leonard Nelson, and Charles Collier. Della is survived by sons Lonnie (Patty) Collier, Chuck Collier and Nicole; granddaughter Beth (Chris) Wick; grandson Chase Collier; sisters Thelma (John) Grissom; Dianna Dishman, Sherry (Gary) Samples, and Kathy (Bobby) Wise; brothers Raymond (Buddy) and Wayne Dishman; sisters-in-law Beverly, Debbie, and Tiny Dishman; brothers-in-law Robert (Shirley), Don (Dwain) and Ray (Aileen) Colyer. Della is also survived by her special friend Kathy Jones; caregiver Becky Cooley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral 7pm Friday May 17, 2019 in the Kyker Chapel. Burial 11am Saturday at Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Friday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 16, 2019