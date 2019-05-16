Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 376-6531
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
View Map
Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Della Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Della Dishman Collier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Della Dishman Collier Obituary
Della Dishman Collier

Kingston, TN

Della Dishman Collier, age 83, passed away May 14, 2019, at her home in Kingston. She is preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Marie Dishman; husband Franklin (Jack) Collier; grandson Blake Collier; sisters Lucille Marlow and Margaret Nelson; brothers John (J.W.) and Steve Dishman; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Bonnie Dishman, Ruby Dishman, Bill Marlow, Leonard Nelson, and Charles Collier. Della is survived by sons Lonnie (Patty) Collier, Chuck Collier and Nicole; granddaughter Beth (Chris) Wick; grandson Chase Collier; sisters Thelma (John) Grissom; Dianna Dishman, Sherry (Gary) Samples, and Kathy (Bobby) Wise; brothers Raymond (Buddy) and Wayne Dishman; sisters-in-law Beverly, Debbie, and Tiny Dishman; brothers-in-law Robert (Shirley), Don (Dwain) and Ray (Aileen) Colyer. Della is also survived by her special friend Kathy Jones; caregiver Becky Cooley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral 7pm Friday May 17, 2019 in the Kyker Chapel. Burial 11am Saturday at Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Friday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now