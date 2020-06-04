Della Elizabeth "Libby" Strader
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Della's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Della Elizabeth "Libby" Strader

Knoxville - Della Elizabeth "Libby: Strader, age 67 of Knoxville passed away on June 3, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Preceded in death by husband Bobby Strader, Sr. Survivors include her children, James Graham, Brenda Strader and Bobby Strader, Jr., mother Ruby Haun, many grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; sister Marcia Rouse along with numerous family and friends. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved