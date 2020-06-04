Della Elizabeth "Libby" Strader
Knoxville - Della Elizabeth "Libby: Strader, age 67 of Knoxville passed away on June 3, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Preceded in death by husband Bobby Strader, Sr. Survivors include her children, James Graham, Brenda Strader and Bobby Strader, Jr., mother Ruby Haun, many grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; sister Marcia Rouse along with numerous family and friends. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.