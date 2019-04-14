|
Della Jones
Powell, TN
Della (Miller) Jones, went home to be with her Lord on April 12, 2019. She loved the Lord first and foremost, and loved her family deeply. She and her husband were owners of Bill's Comfort Shoes. They served their community at the Knoxville Union Rescue Mission (KARM) at its beginnings. She and her husband were members of New Hope Presbyterian Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years William Lalverse Jones; parents William and Dora Miller; daughter Elga Sue Jones Johannes; 4 sisters; and 3 brothers. She is survived by children William Lalverse Jones, Jr., Randy (Elizabeth) Jones, Lori (Dale) Watson, Amy Jones; grandchildren Elizabeth Spann, Sara Watson, Gabe Jones, Mykalin Jones, Nathan Jones, Lila Jones; great grandchild Rory Spann; 2 brothers Paul Miller, and Don Miller.
Funeral service will be held at 4:00pm Monday, April 15, 2019 at New Hope Presbyterian Church with a receiving of friends to follow lasting until 7:00pm. Family and friends will meet at 11:15am Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Lyonsview for a 11:30am graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Della's name to KARM. Online condolences for Della (Miller) Jones may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019