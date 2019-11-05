Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery (meet at cemetery at 12:45 PM)
Della M. Hickey

Knoxville - Della M. Hickey went to her heavenly home on November 3, 2019 at the age of 94. She passed away at home with her loving children by her side. Della was born and raised in Knoxville. She was the most wonderful mom in the world and will be dearly missed by her son Tim Hickey (Loretta), and daughters Janis Burnette (Robert) and Teresa Childs (Barry). She is preceded in death by her husband Harbert Pilgrim, her son Dan Hickey and her first husband Leroy Hickey. She has many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her family would like to thank the Amedisys Hospice team (Karen, Shauna, Stephanie) and her long-time doctor Mark Johnson and staff for taking exceptional care of our mother. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7pm Wednesday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Thursday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019
